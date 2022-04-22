Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics declared, check here
exam results

RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics declared, check here

RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics declared, check here(File Photo)
RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics declared, check here(File Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has released cut off marks along with the result. 

The written examination was conducted in September-October 2021. The cut off marks for general category, EWS, SC, ST, OBC and MBC candidates is 77.27. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 (Mathematics)&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the result and other details through the official site of RPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in exam result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out