RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics declared, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has released cut off marks along with the result.

The written examination was conducted in September-October 2021. The cut off marks for general category, EWS, SC, ST, OBC and MBC candidates is 77.27. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 (Mathematics)&nbsp;</strong>

RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020 for Mathematics link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the result and other details through the official site of RPSC.