RPSC Statistical Officer screening test result announced, check here

  • RPSC Statistical Officer Result: A list of candidates eligible for further rounds of the selection process has been published on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:32 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced results of the Statistical Officer Screening Examination, 2021. A list of candidates eligible for further rounds of the selection process has been published on the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC has announced that a total of 262 candidates have been provisionally selected for eligibility checking. They will have to undergo document verification and after that, the interview round.

The list of candidates shortlisted for interview will be published after document verification, the commission said.

The schedule for document verification will be announced later.

RPSC conducted the screening test for Statistical Officer recruitment on December 18, 2021.

Here is the result notification and list of provisionally selected candidates for document verification:

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
