RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022 declared, direct link

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the provisional result of the Lab Assistant exam (Science) 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Lab Assistant (Science) Exam 2022 on June 28 and 29, 2022.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies for the post of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography and Home Science. Out of the total, 841 vacancies are for the post of lab assistant (Science).

Now, the provisional results have been declared for science.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the stage-II i.e Documents Verification. Candidates whose roll number appears in the result pdf have been declared qualified.

Here’s how to check

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Click on the result link for the Lab Assistant (Science)

The Lab Assistant result will appear on your screen

Check your roll number and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.