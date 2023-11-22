SBI PO Prelims result 2023 out, link to check scores on sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: State Bank of India has announced results of the preliminary examination of Probationary Officers recruitment (SBI PO Prelims 2023). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to the bank’s website, sbi.co.in and check it in the careers portal. The direct link and steps are given below. Check live updates on SBI PO Prelims result 2023. SBI PO Prelims result 2023 out, direct link((sbi.co.in))

Candidates should know that the bank website and the result link are not working properly. In case of any error, thry should wait for some time and try again later.

The online preliminary examination of SBI Probationary Officers recruitment was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in November.

SBI PO result 2023 direct link

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims examination will appear in the Mains examination in the next stage of the recruitment drive. The SBI PO Mains will be held on December 5 and call letters will be released shortly, reads a message displayed on the bank's website. Results of the Mains exam are expected in December/January.

The third phase or the Psychometric test is scheduled for January/February next year and Interview & Group Exercises will be held in January-February.

SBI PO final results 2023 can be expected in February-March, 2024.

These are the steps to follow:

Go to sbi.co.in.

Go to the careers tab.

Go to current openings and then to the Probationary Officers page.

Open the result link.

Login and check your scores.

SBI PO 2023 will fill up 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers in the bank.