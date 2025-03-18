SSC CGL 2024 final answer keys, response sheets, marks for tier 2 out at ssc.gov.in; direct link

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level tier 2 Examination (CGL) 2024 at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2024 final answer keys and response sheets for tier 2 released at ssc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Along with the SSC CGL tier 2 answer key, the commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets and marks on the official website. Candidates can check these up to 6 pm on April 4 by logging in with their registration IDs and passwords. The direct link is given below.

SSC CGL tier 2 final answer key 2024: Use the link given on the PDF to download

“…marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 18.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 17.04.2025 (06:00 PM) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) as well as scorecard/marks, as the same will not be made available after the above specified time limit,” SSC said.

The commission announced the SSC CGL final result 2024 on March 12.

The commission provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment. Next, they will appear for the document verification round conducted by the respective user departments.

The SSC CGL tier 1 result was announced on December 5, 2024 and the tier 2 exam in computer-based test (CBT) was held on on January 18, 19, 20 and 31.

The commission withheld the final results of 1,267 candidates, and 253 candidates' results were rejected, debarred, orcancelled.

Allocated departments will verify documents and perform appointment formalities. If recommended candidates do not receivecorrespondence from the allocated user department within six months, they must communicate immediately with the department, SSC said.

SSC will not prepare any reserve list or waiting list. Unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s).