Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
SSC GD 2025 held in February, results next at ssc.gov.in; steps to check it when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2025 10:44 AM IST

SSC GD Result 2025 News: The commission will announce the Constable GD recruitment exam result at ssc.gov.in. 

SSC GD Result 2025 News: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Constable GD result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will get their results at ssc.gov.in. The board has not officially confirmed the result date or time yet.

SSC GD 2025 held in February, results next at ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
The SSC GD Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25. It consisted of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions, each worth 2 marks. The computer-based test took 60 minutes to complete.

After that, the commission released the provisional March 4 and invited objections from candidates til March 9, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check results when announced

The final answer key and SSC GD Constable result are awaited. When announced, candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Open the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result tab available on the home page.

3. Open the Constable GD result link.

4. Download the result PDF and check your status using the roll number

6. Download the file and save it.

The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau will fill 39,481 vacancies.

Like other recruitment exams held by the commission, SSC will not prepare any reserve list for Constable GD. If some vacancies remain unfilled, it will be carried forward to the next year.

For further details, candidates can check the commission's website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
