SSC JE 2023 final result released, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 today, December 5. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC JE 2023 final result released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The result of Paper-I of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 was declared on November 17, 2023. Paper II (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted on December 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1374 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical).

SSC will release the final answer keys and marks of the shortlisted/not-shortlisted candidates, will be uploaded to the Commission websites shortly.

SSC JE 2023 final result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result.”

Check the results and take a print for future reference.