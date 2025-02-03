SSC JE Paper II 2024 result out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Paper II Results 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission informed that the final answer keys as well as marks of the shortlisted/ not-shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

The result of the SSC JE Paper I was released on August 20, 2024, and subsequently Paper II was conducted on November 6, 2024. Option-cumPreference was obtained online from the candidates during the period from 09.12.2024 to 13.12.2024.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the tentative Answer Keys of Paper-II of the Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation accordingly. As per the provision of the Notice of the Examination, marks scored by the candidates in both Paper-I and Paper-II have been used for determining the final merit and cut-off marks,” mentioned the official notice.

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II of the Examination are as follows:

(a) 30% (Paper-I- 60, Paper-II- 90) for UR

(b) 25% (Paper-I- 50 Paper-II- 75) for OBC/EWS

(c) 20% (Paper-I- 40, Paper-II- 60) for all other categories

The commission informed that the final answer keys as well as marks of the shortlisted/ not-shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

