SSC JE Paper II 2024 result out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 03, 2025 08:28 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Paper II Results 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The commission informed that the final answer keys as well as marks of the shortlisted/ not-shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
About the exam:

The result of the SSC JE Paper I was released on August 20, 2024, and subsequently Paper II was conducted on November 6, 2024. Option-cumPreference was obtained online from the candidates during the period from 09.12.2024 to 13.12.2024.

Direct Link to check SSC JE Paper II result

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the tentative Answer Keys of Paper-II of the Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation accordingly. As per the provision of the Notice of the Examination, marks scored by the candidates in both Paper-I and Paper-II have been used for determining the final merit and cut-off marks,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: Strategies and key focus areas for success with special emphasis on physics and chemistry

The minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II of the Examination are as follows:

(a) 30% (Paper-I- 60, Paper-II- 90) for UR

(b) 25% (Paper-I- 50 Paper-II- 75) for OBC/EWS

(c) 20% (Paper-I- 40, Paper-II- 60) for all other categories

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CBSE Admit Card 2025: Class 10, 12 admit cards out at Pariksha Sangam portal, here's how students can collect it

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
