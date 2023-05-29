Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get link to check

SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get link to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Candidates can check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level.ht ed

SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

For the matriculation level, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny, and 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level. For the Graduate& Above level, an additional 377 individuals have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.

Additional candidates who are selected for additional scrutiny must send a printout of their online application to the suitable Regional Office(s) for the PostCategory within 3 (three) weeks, or up to 19.06.2023, by SPEED POST ONLY, along with a copy of all supporting documents (self-attested) related to their educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. (as applicable).

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) results

SSC Phase X additional result: Know how to download

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ssc result ssc ssc.nic.in results + 2 more
ap ssc result ssc ssc.nic.in results + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out