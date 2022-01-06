SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam 2020 paper-II results declared, direct link

SSC results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the result of paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the medical examination. Candidates who appeared for the SSC paper-II exam can check their results on the official website or through the link provided in the story.

The paper-II of the SSC examination was conducted on November 8, 2021.

As per the official notice, only those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in medical examination.

A total of 433 female candidates and 4321 male candidates have been shortlisted for the medical examination. The schedule of medical examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the Commission regarding issue of admission certificate for medical examination.

The result of physical endurance test/ physical standard test (PET/PST) of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was declared on September 28, 2021, through which 5,572 candidates (Male- 5094 and Female 478) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II examination.

Direct link to check list of <strong>female candidates qualified</strong> in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination

Direct link to check list of <strong>male candidates qualified </strong>in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination:

How to check SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 paper-II result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on 'Result' tab

Click on 'CAPF' tab

Click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/ (Male)"

The list of candidates will appear on the screen

Check your roll number and name in the list

Save the PDF page and download it

Take its print out.

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released on the official website of SSC on January 14, 2022. The facility of checking marks will be available on the website from January 14, 2022 to January 31, 2022.