Tamil Nadu CM's Talent Search Examination, TNCMTSE 2023, results tomorrow on dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 03:34 PM IST

TNCMTSE Result 2023: Students who took this examination can check their selection status in the result tab on dge.tn.gov.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is going to announce results of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination or TNCMTSE) results 2023 tomorrow, Friday, December 1. Students who took this examination can check their selection status in the result tab on dge.tn.gov.in.

TNCMTSE 2023 results tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The examination for shortlisting candidates for the CM's scholarship scheme was held on Saturday, October 7.

The exam aims to identify and shortlist Class 11 students in government schools and encourage them with financial support.

The DGE has informed that a total of 1,27,673 candidates appeared in the examination this year. Of them, 1,000 students – 500 boys and 500 girls – will be selected for the scholarship scheme. Awardees will receive 1,000 per month for ten months of an academic year (up to 10,000 per academic year).

Steps to check TNCMTSE result 2023

  1. Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in
  2. Go to the results tab.
  3. Open the link for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination result 2023.
  4. If required, enter your login details and submit.
  5. Check and download the result.
  6. Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

