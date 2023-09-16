TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment results out at tnmedicalselection.net, here's direct link to check
TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment result released today. Check results and download seat allotment letter.
The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023) mop-up round seat allotment result today, September 16. Candidates can check the TN NEET UG Mop Up round results through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
Direct link to check TN NEET UG Mop Up round result
Candidates will be able to download the TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment letter from September 17 to September 21 till 5 p.m.
TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check Mop-Up Round results
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Mop Up round results:
Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.
On the homepage, click on the Mop Up round seat allotment result
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round results
Take the printout for future reference.
-
- Topics
- Tamil Nadu
- Seat Allotment