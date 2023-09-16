TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment results out at tnmedicalselection.net, here's direct link to check

The Selection Committee of DMER Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023) mop-up round seat allotment result today, September 16. Candidates can check the TN NEET UG Mop Up round results through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. TN NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check Now at tnmedicalselection.net(HT file)

Candidates will be able to download the TN NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment letter from September 17 to September 21 till 5 p.m.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check Mop-Up Round results

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Mop Up round results:

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the Mop Up round seat allotment result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round results

Take the printout for future reference.

