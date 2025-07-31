TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN SSLC, HSE+1 results on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Students who took the supplementary examinations of Class 10th and 11th can now check and download their results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in . TN Supplementary Results 2025 live updates TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 has been released at dge.tn.gov.in. Students can check via direct link here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Alternatively, the result can also be accessed on apply1.tndge.org.

Students will be able to check their results by entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Students can also apply for a scanned copy of their answer sheet by filling out the application form and submitting it to the Assistant Director of the Government Examination between August 4, 2025 and August 5, 2025, till 5PM.

Students can obtain a scanned copy of their answer in the office by paying a Rs. 275.

The application forms can be downloaded from link titled “SSLC / Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination July 2025 Scan Copy Application” under the Notification category SSLC / Higher Secondary Examination Link.

Also read: TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 released at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s how to check

Notably, the SSLC supplementary exam was conducted from July 4 to July 10, 2025, from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

Whereas the TN HSE +1 supplementary exams 2025 were held from July 11 to July 11, 2025.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to check the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future requirements.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu.