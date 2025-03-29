Menu Explore
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Results 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2025 08:25 PM IST

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Results 2025 have been released at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check via direct link below. 

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, released the results of Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/Industrial Training Level). Candidates who took the examination can check their results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Results 2025 are released at tnpsc.gov.in. Check via direct link here.

Direct link to check TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exam Results 2025

The Commission said in an official notice that the notification for Direct Recruitment of Integrated Technical Services (Graduate/Apprenticeship Level) was released on August 13, 2024.

The commission conducted the examination on November 9, 2024, November 11, 2024 to November 16, 2024, January 19, 2025, and February 17, 2025.

Furthermore, as per the notice, the results of the following posts have not been published in accordance with an interim order of the High Court:

NAME OF POSTPOST CODE(S)
Surveyor3378 and 3551
Field SurveyorPost codes mentioned in exam notification
Draftsman
Draughtsman, Grade III3552
Surveyor and Assistant Draftsman3234

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exam Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) results.
  3. Enter your credentials and submit.
  4. Check the result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official notice

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
