TNPSC Combined Technical Services Results 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, released the results of Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/Industrial Training Level). Candidates who took the examination can check their results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Combined Technical Services Results 2025 are released at tnpsc.gov.in. Check via direct link here.

The Commission said in an official notice that the notification for Direct Recruitment of Integrated Technical Services (Graduate/Apprenticeship Level) was released on August 13, 2024.

The commission conducted the examination on November 9, 2024, November 11, 2024 to November 16, 2024, January 19, 2025, and February 17, 2025.

Furthermore, as per the notice, the results of the following posts have not been published in accordance with an interim order of the High Court:

NAME OF POST POST CODE(S) Surveyor 3378 and 3551 Field Surveyor Post codes mentioned in exam notification Draftsman Draughtsman, Grade III 3552 Surveyor and Assistant Draftsman 3234 View All Prev Next

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exam Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) results. Enter your credentials and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.