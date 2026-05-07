Tripura University has declared Tripura University Result 2026 for first and third year undergraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for a four-year UG program can check the results on the official website of Tripura University at tripurauniv.edu.in. Tripura University Result 2026 for BA. B.SC, B.Com courses out at tripurauniv.edu.in, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, the result of the Four year UG Program (BA/BSC/BCOM) under NEP 1s and 3rd sem- 2025 (Backpapers only) and BSC/BCOM 11,3rd Regular and 5h Sem-2025(Regular) has been published today, May 7.

Students can view their result/e-marksheet after login into their Samarth portal(www.tripurauniv.edu.in/index.php) with their user ID and password .However, to view the e-marksheet in the Samarth portal, the student must have an ABC Account.

Direct link to check Tripura University Result 2026

Tripura University Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Tripura University at tripurauniv.edu.in.

2. Click on Tripura University Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Once done, your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Tripura University.