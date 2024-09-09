TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon at tgdsc.aptonline.in, final answer key out
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Telangana is expected to announce results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts soon. When announced, candidates can check the TS DSC results on tgdsc.aptonline.in. The final answer key for the TS DSC exam has been released and the result will be announced next....Read More
The provisional answer keys of TS DSC 2024 was issued in August and candidates were asked to send objections, if any. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.
The TS DSC 2024 examination was held from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts on each exam day.
How to check TS DSC results 2024?
- Go to tgdsc.aptonline.in.
- Open the result link given on the home page
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check your result
The ongoing teacher recruitment drive in Telanganag for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies. Follow this live blog for result link and other updates.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Over 11,000 vacancies
TS DSC Result 2024 Live: The Telangana School Education Department is conducting the TS DSC recruitment for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: Exam held in July-August
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The teacher recruitment examination was held from July 18 to August 5, 2024. Papers were held in two shifts on each exam day.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: Final answer key out, results next
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department has published final answer keys for the exam and it will announce the results next.
In August, the department issued provisional answer keys for the examination and invited objections from candidates.
The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the feedback shared by the candidates.
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: Result expected soon
TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Telangana is expected to announce results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts (TS DSC or TG DSC results) soon. When announced, candidates can check it on tgdsc.aptonline.in.