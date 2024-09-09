TS DSC Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon at tgdsc.aptonline.in, final answer key out

TS DSC Result 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Telangana is expected to announce results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts soon. When announced, candidates can check the TS DSC results on tgdsc.aptonline.in. The final answer key for the TS DSC exam has been released and the result will be announced next....Read More

The provisional answer keys of TS DSC 2024 was issued in August and candidates were asked to send objections, if any. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.

The TS DSC 2024 examination was held from July 18 to August 5, 2024 in two shifts on each exam day.

How to check TS DSC results 2024?

Go to tgdsc.aptonline.in. Open the result link given on the home page Enter your login details. Submit and check your result

The ongoing teacher recruitment drive in Telanganag for 11,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies. Follow this live blog for result link and other updates.