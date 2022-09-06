Home / Education / Exam Results / TS EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 today at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 today at tseamcet.nic.in

Published on Sep 06, 2022 03:31 PM IST

TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment results releasing today, September 6.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment results today, September 6. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the tuition fee & Self Reporting through website till September 13. The TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET seat allotment for 2022 in three stages, one of which will be a spot round.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the TS EAMCET 2022 first allotment list

Key in your log in details

Check and download

Take print out for future reference.

For updates candidates are advised to visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

