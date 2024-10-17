UGC NET June 2024 result to be announced by October 18, says commission

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 will be released by October 18, 2024. Unlike the last exam that took place in a CBT+ pen and paper mode, the re-test was held only in computer-based test (CBT) mode.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in to access the result once released.

For candidates who would like to download the scorecards once the results are declared, they need to furnish their application number and date of birth to be able to download it.

Steps to check UGC NET June result 2024:

Go to NTA's website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link.

Enter your login details like application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your scorecard.

Exam dates:

The UGC NET June re-test for Assistant Professorship, JRF and PhD admissions was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Unlike the last exam that took place in a CBT+ pen and paper mode, the re-test was held only in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Marking Scheme:

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Since there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose the most appropriate option as the correct answer.

UGC-NET is an exam that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

