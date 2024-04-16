UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2023 declared, here's direct link and steps to download list

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the final personality test/interview round can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2023 out, direct download link here

Steps to check UPSC CSE 2023 Final Results:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Find the link that says ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ under the What’s New section on the homepage.

A new window will open with the PDF with the candidates who cleared the exam.

Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 was conducted on May 28, followed by the UPSC Mains examination that was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023.

Candidates who cleared the Mains exam were selected for the final personality test/interview round held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

The UPSC, through the examination, aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government departments including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.