UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:36 PM IST

UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CMS Final Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Medical Service examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on November 21, 2021 followed by personality test held from July to October 2022. A total of 340 candidates have been recommended for Category I and 440 candidates have been recommended for Category II. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC CMS Final Result 2021

UPSC CMS Final Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidature of 332 candidates are provisional. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result.

