UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2020. Candidates can check the Engineering Services exam result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The interviews were conducted in March- April 2021.

A total of 302 candidates are recommended for appointment out of which 127 candidates for Civil Engineering, 38 for Mechanical Engineering, 62 candidates for Electrical Engineering and 75 candidates for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Direct link to check here

UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2020: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.

The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months i.e., upto July 11, 2021 from the date of declaration of final result.