 UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks

UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 29, 2024 08:43 PM IST

UP PET 2023 results declared. Candidates can check their scores using the provided link and their login credentials.

Results of the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test, 2023 have been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the UP PET 2023 examination can go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in and check their results. The direct link has been provided below. UPSSSC PET result 2023 live updates.

UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks
UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks

Candidates can check their scores using this link. Candidates can check their results using their login credentials.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

UPSSSC PET result 2023 link

These are the steps to follow:

How to download UPSSSC PET result 2023

Open the PET 2023 result link given on the home page at upssssc.up.gov.in.

Provide your login details and submit.

Check your result on the next page.

Save a copy of the page for future reference.

The UPSSSC PET examination took place on November 28 and 29. On both days, there were two shifts each.

The commission released the provisional answer key on November 6 and gave a window to raise objections, which closed on November 15. Ahead of the results, the final/revised answer key was issued on January 24, 2024.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On