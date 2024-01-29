Results of the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test, 2023 have been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the UP PET 2023 examination can go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), upsssc.gov.in and check their results. The direct link has been provided below. UPSSSC PET result 2023 live updates. UPSSSC PET result 2023 announced, steps to check marks

Candidates can check their scores using this link. Candidates can check their results using their login credentials.

UPSSSC PET result 2023 link

These are the steps to follow:

How to download UPSSSC PET result 2023

Open the PET 2023 result link given on the home page at upssssc.up.gov.in.

Provide your login details and submit.

Check your result on the next page.

Save a copy of the page for future reference.

The UPSSSC PET examination took place on November 28 and 29. On both days, there were two shifts each.

The commission released the provisional answer key on November 6 and gave a window to raise objections, which closed on November 15. Ahead of the results, the final/revised answer key was issued on January 24, 2024.