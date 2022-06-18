Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 board exam 2022 results to be out today

The results of the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) exams 2022, conducted by the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board (UPMSP) will be announced today, officials said.

The result of high school and intermediate exams will be declared at 2pm and 4pm respectively. The results will be declared by Sarita Tiwari, director, secondary education and chairman, board of secondary education in Prayagraj.

This year, 51,92,616 students were registered in the board exams. The results can be checked on the websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The high school and intermediate exams 2022 were conducted between March 24 and April 12. A total of 27,81,645 candidates were registered in the high school examination, out of which 25,20,634 appeared in the examination

While in the intermediate exam 2022, a total of 24,10,971 candidates were registered, out of which 22,37,578 candidates appeared.

The evaluation of written answer sheets of high school and intermediate was done between April 23 and May 7.

Despite watertight security arrangements, the Class 12th UP board English paper leaked from Ballia district. The said exam was cancelled in several districts and was held later.