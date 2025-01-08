Digital shabbats: Reclaiming childhood beyond screens

Will this mitigate the problem, or will children simply continue their digital engagement under cover with even lesser supervision? We are all well aware of the potential of technology as a powerful enabler in today's digitalized world. It has significantly transformed various sectors and enhanced overall efficiency within the Indian economic activity. This is largely driven by increased internet penetration and rapid adoption of digital platforms/technologies across industries. Within the education sector, digitalisation has accelerated the shift towards online learning platforms, making education more accessible across diverse demographics. Employees feel stressed and have a hard time keeping up with the constant connectivity through digital devices in a digital workspace. (Shutterstock)

A comprehensive study by LocalCircles reveals alarming digital engagement trends: approximately 66% of Indian parents shared that the children are addicted to social video/OTT platforms, with the 37 percent of the Indian teenagers consuming 3-6 hours a day on social media. These statistics are enough for us to look back and re-comprehend our approach to guiding the next generation from the harmful effects of excessive digital exposure.

Notably, Australia has recently enacted a landmark law that prohibits individuals under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, marking a significant step in global efforts to protect children online and restrict them from excessive digital exposure. This proactive approach resonates with global concerns about the psychological and developmental challenges posed by unchecked digital interactions, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to protect young minds.

Understanding the Impact

Research from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) highlights that excessive social media use can change how children's brain develops, especially in areas that develop attention (focus), and emotions due to lack of stimuli from the outside world. The constant use of digital content can make it harder for young people to think critically and solve problems effectively.

It is not just about thinking skills—too much screen time can also raise stress levels, leading to anxiety and long-term mental health issues. Teenagers who spend a lot of time on digital platforms demonstrate higher levels of anxiety, have lower self-esteem, and struggle with real-world social skills, creating a challenge that extends far beyond traditional educational boundaries.

The Balancing Act

In today's world, it is inevitably difficult to keep children away from digital platforms, given that we have to prepare them for the future workforce with digital skillsets. Therefore, educational institutions and parents must proactively introduce constructive alternatives for engagement. Digital platforms can be transformed into powerful learning tools through curated educational resources, collaborative online learning environments, and structured digital literacy programs. Coding workshops, creative digital design classes, online academic competitions, and interactive learning platforms offer engaging alternatives that channel technological enthusiasm toward productive skill development.

Additionally adopt practical strategies for mitigating negative digital impacts, including:

• Implementing family "digital detox" periods where the whole family is away from their respective gadgets, allowing for more face-to-face interactions and quality bonding time.

• Organise engagement-led activities such as indoor games, Zumba, board games, and physical fitness programs at the school. These activities not only help kids stay physically active but also improve their teamwork and social skills.

• Designing school activities like walking Saturdays, cycling trips, and heritage walks. These activities allow students to connect with nature, learn about history, and engage with their surroundings in a meaningful way, all while taking a break from screens.

• Creating structured opportunities for offline social interaction and skill development allowing students to practice critical thinking and problem-solving in a real-world setting.

Empowering Responsible Digital Citizenship

Parents and educators play a crucial role in guiding students toward healthy internet usage. This involves creating open communication channels, implementing robust digital literacy curricula, and teaching critical thinking skills that enable students to navigate online environments safely. Parental monitoring tools, combined with transparent discussions about online risks and responsible digital behaviour, can help establish healthy boundaries.

A Collaborative Vision for the Future

As technology evolves, so must our approaches to protecting and empowering young learners. Collaboration between policymakers, educational institutions, technology companies, and healthcare experts will be crucial in developing holistic frameworks that leverage technological opportunities while mitigating potential risks. The purpose is not to demonize digital platforms but to create an ecosystem where technology serves as an enabler of growth, learning, and personal development. By fostering a proactive, informed, and empathetic approach to digital engagement, we can prepare future generations to become responsible, confident, and mentally resilient digital citizens who can navigate the complex digital landscape with wisdom and discernment.

(Author Manisha Malhotra is Director-Principal, Satya School, Gurugram. Views are personal.)