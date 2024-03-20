French Language Day 2024: Learn about the history, theme and lesser-known facts about French language day

The United Nations is celebrating the French Language Day today, March 20. As per annual tradition, the day marks the celebration of the French language and its culture. The celebrations also promote the use of the French language across the globe. It is one of the six official languages celebrated by the UN each year. The United Nations is celebration the French Language Day 2024 today, March 20. It is one of the six official languages celebrated by the UN each year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)

HISTORY AND THEME OF FRENCH LANGUAGE DAY:

The French Language Day was introduced by the United Nations back in 2010 as part of the Language Day celebrations to raise awareness of multilingualism and cultural diversity.

According to the United Nations, the date of French Language Day was chosen symbolically in reference to March 20, 1970, which marks the creation of the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation (ACCT), which became the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

This year, the OIF is marking the celebrations of the International Day of La Francophonie under the theme “Create, innovate, undertake in French.”

FACTS ABOUT FRENCH LANGUAGE:

According to the UN, there are an estimated 321 million French speakers in the world. Besides, French is the 5th most spoken language in the world after Chinese, English, Hindi, and Spanish.

It is the official language of several countries hosting UN missions, starting with Switzerland, which hosts the United Nations Office in Geneva.

