From Porsche to BMW, here is what interning at top automotive brands can offer you, are you ready for the ride?

It would certainly be hard to accept that most people, regardless of their age, dream of driving a luxury or a sports car at least once in their lifetime. While some have the resources to own one, others can tick this off their bucket-list by renting one. However, there are some few lucky individuals in the world who live their passion of being around exotic car brands by making it a professional choice. Know about the internship opportunities at three of the world's most popular car brands. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Young engineers who are truly passionate about the automobile industry may have often wondered if they could ever work for top brands - be it a Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, or BMW. To make things easier for them, we will give you a sneak-peek into the internship opportunities offered by the three renowned automobile brands. Get ready to shift your gear!

Internship at Porsche

For those individuals who have a soft spot for fast cars, Porsche invites them to work with it through an internship. As per the official website, internship opportunities at Porsche helps students “gain practical experience during their studies, first-hand insights into the Porsche world and the opportunity to make contacts in the company.”

The company advises aspirants to apply six months before they want to start. However, an opportunity can be offered at a shorter notice too depending on availability.

As per Porsche, students are offered the following benefits:

Task-oriented internships for 3 to 6 months Internships are available in almost all areas of the company and at all locations. Internships can start at virtually any time

Requirements:

Candidates may need to ensure the following requirements:

Enrolment for the entire duration of the internship, except for a gap year between bachelor's and planned master's degree. At least 3 semesters of study experience and good academic performance Some practical experience, enthusiasm for cars and a digital mindset.

More details on official website.

Internship at BMW

At BMW, automobile aspirants can intern at various departments - be it in the field of production, IT, research or development. Students, during their internships will get broad supervision and regular feedback in order to help them have the opportunity to develop their potential in the best possible way, as per the official website.

As seen on the website, internships can be offered in three domains which are as follows:

Business internship: Students can opt for business internships wherein they will be exposed to important departments such as Marketing, HR or Corporate Strategy at the BMW Group. Engineering internships: Students with engineering background will be given the opportunity to join in and think ahead in all areas, from Production and E-mobility to Research and Development, BMW Group stated. IT internships: As an IT Intern, students will be trained in areas like Autonomous Driving, Data Science or Cyber Security.

Things to remember:

There are two internship types - compulsory and voluntary that are usually offered for 6 months. In the case of a compulsory internship, the duration generally depends on a student's study regulations and for voluntary internships, the duration is between 3 and 6 months. Internships are completed full-time, 35 hours per week, as a rule. Individual arrangements with the departments are possible at any time. Monthly payment will depend on the corresponding degree programme (bachelor or master) in which the internship is completed, as well as the duration of the internship.

For more information, visit the official website.

Internship at Mercedes-Benz

like its counterparts, the Mercedes-Benz Group too offers numerous internships to students before or during their studies - nationally or internationally, the official website states.

Of many other benefits, interns are provided with an advisor who supports if they have any questions and requests.

Requisites for students

Students should have six months time at their disposal They should have received the study regulations for the desired course (in the case of an introductory or basic internship). Students must have a valid enrolment certification for an internship during studies. Prospective interns are studying within the standard study period plus a maximum of three semesters' leave (for a voluntary internship which is not mandatory according to the study regulations), the Mercedes-Benz group stated. Students have completed their studies and seek to pursue a master programme and want to bridge the time with an internship. In such cases, such students can apply for the general internship vacancies.

Visit the official website for more details.