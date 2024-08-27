IIM Kozhikode launches platform to shift focus from employment to employability

Acknowledging the importance of enhancing the prospects of employment, IIM Kozhikode has taken steps to change the focus to benefit in the long run. According to a Facebook post by IIM Kozhikode, the platform is an initiative by Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.

The idea of shifting the focus from short-term job placements to aligning the limelight on long-term employability options could have stemmed considering the constant need to upskill and the evolving market scenario.

This year IIM Kozhikode launched CARE - Corporate Access, Readiness and Engagements - a platform to explore opportunities to grow their professional realm by building fruitful networks, holistic perspectives and informed readiness, a first-of-its-kind initiative by any IIM, reported Economic Times.

IIM Kozhikode through its platform has identified how the focus from employment to employability can be switched.

Corporate Access: The Institute helps students in an enhanced understanding of sectors and roles through sectoral and role-based preparatory workshops.

Corporate Readiness: Enables each candidate to build profiles based on their aspirations. It would also help the students in building their candidature for future job prospects and opportunities through one-on-one executive coaching sessions (either professional or alumni) to enable them to realise their full potential.

Corporate Engagement: To build sustainable relationships with recruiters and develop deep and multiple-level engagement with organisations, explains IIM Kozhikode.

“IIM Kozhikode believes in the ongoing process of nurturance and long-term learning which helps students build themselves future-ready for their careers. Students should be adept at skills and competencies for the changing nature of work and workforce. CARE provides students with a platform to explore opportunities to grow their professional realm by building fruitful networks, holistic perspectives and informed readiness," said Prof Debashis Chatterjee.

