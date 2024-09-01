Planning to pursue a course on Generative AI? Check these 5 self-paced courses by tech giant NVIDIA

Are you looking for a course to upskill yourself or your workforce with the latest technological tools such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Tech giant NVIDIA is offering a range of self-paced courses that provide learners the chance to get trained in some of the top new-age technologies at their comfort. Check the 5 self-paced courses by tech giant NVIDIA if you are planning to pursue a course on Generative AI. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Courses offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) are specifically designed for individuals looking for self-paced training as well as organisations wanting to bring new skills to their workforce. The official website of NVIDIA states, “Learn how to set up an end-to-end project in eight hours or how to apply a specific technology or development technique in two hours—anytime, anywhere, with just your computer and an internet connection.”

The self-paced courses offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute focus on six key areas which include Accelerated Computing, Data Science, Deep Learning, Generative AI/LLM, Graphics and Simulation, and Infrastructure.

In this article, we will look at the top courses in the Generative AI doctrine.

1. Generative AI Explained

The 2-hour long course helps learners understand Generative AI concepts, and applications, as well as the challenges and opportunities in the field. Upon completion, learners will have a basic understanding of Generative AI and can effectively use the various tools built on this technology.

As per the official website, this is a free course.

2. Prompt Engineering with LLaMA-2

The Prompt Engineering with LLaMA-2 course allows learners to interact with and prompt engineer LLaMA-2 models to analyze documents, generate text, and be an AI assistant.

The course aims to train learners to iteratively write precise prompts to bring LLM behavior in line with intentions, leverage editing the powerful system message, guide LLMs with one-to-many shot prompt engineering, and Incorporate prompt-response history into the LLM context to create chatbot behaviour.

The topics covered in the course include LLaMA-2 and HuggingFace. The duration of the course is three hours and the fee is $30.

3. Introduction to Transformer-Based Natural Language Processing

Another course in the Generative AI/LLM realm is Introduction to Transformer-Based Natural Language Processing, which allows learners to understand how transformers are used as the building blocks of modern large language models. Learners will then use the transformer-based models for various NLP tasks, including text classification, named-entity recognition (NER), author attribution, and question answering.

The duration of the course is 6 hours and the fee is $30.

4. Generative AI with Diffusion Models

Spanning 8 hours, the Generative AI with Diffusion Models course allows learners to take a deeper dive into denoising diffusion models, which are a popular choice for text-to-image pipelines.

The course prerequisites include a basic understanding of Deep Learning Concepts as well as familiarity with a Deep Learning framework such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Keras.

The topics covered in this course include the following:

U-Nets

Diffusion

Contrastive Language—Image Pretraining (CLIP)

Text-to-image Models

The course fee is $90.

5. Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Using Transformers

Synthetic Tabular Data Generation Using Transformers is a 4-hour long course through which learners explore the use of transformers for synthetic tabular data generation. The course uses credit card transaction data and the Megatron framework. Upon completion, learners will have a basic understanding of how to generate synthetic tabular data for downstream predictive tasks.

The course fee is $30.

NVIDIA is gearing up to host the upcoming edition of its flagship AI Summit at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from October 23 to 25, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.