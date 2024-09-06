What learning methods and skills teachers can bring back to classrooms to add creativity and collaboration

In ancient India, the Gurukul system was a deeply revered institution where education was intertwined with the values and traditions of the time. Under the shade of a sacred tree, a guru imparted knowledge and ashrams were the “Centres of Excellence”, where students learned through a process of dialogue, inquiry, and hands-on experience. The gurus were not just knowledge-providers but mentors who inspired critical thinking and charted their pupils’ personal growth. It was a holistic approach to learning that nurtured not only the intellect but also the character of students. As we celebrate Teachers’ Day, it's important to reflect on this journey and question what is the change that our teachers can bring to the classroom?(Pexels)

Fast forward to the present day, and the educational landscape has evolved dramatically. The role of educators has transformed over the years, practical skills replaced by textbooks, and learning getting largely limited to memorisation. In today’s classrooms, teachers are tasked with finishing the syllabus and assessing students largely based on their performance in examinations.

What are those methods of learning and skills that teachers can bring back to classrooms that they become hubs of creativity and collaboration?

Unlearn to Learn

Historically, our learning system emphasised analytical thinking, laid emphasis on creativity, and evoked in learners’ a deep curiosity and innovation. But as the world order evolved, educational priorities shifted towards standardised testing and immediate job readiness, often at the expense of cultivating these fundamental skills.

However, it came at a cost where we moved away from nurturing a student to one getting prepared for the job market. Ironically, while modern education often overlooks essential skills like creative thinking, analytical reasoning, and curiosity, these very attributes are highlighted as top skills for 2025 in the World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs Report 2023’. So undoubtedly there’s a growing need to readdress and integrate these life skills into our educational frameworks to better prepare learners for the complexities of the modern world.

The challenge for teachers is how in the modern classrooms these frequently overlooked components can be reintroduced. How can teachers integrate critical thinking alongside digital learning to ensure that students not just learn technical aspects but also have an inquisitive mind that questions, one that’s not marred by rote learning but fuelled by curiosity. This also requires innovative teaching strategies, ongoing professional development, and a commitment to creating a dynamic learning environment that balances traditional academic rigour with modern technological advancements.

Walk the Talk

The shift has to start with more emphasis on activity-based learning, problem-solving, and gamification, reflecting a shift towards more interactive and student-centered education. It is pertinent to note that international higher education trends are introducing diverse pedagogical practices, enriching learning environments with global perspectives and innovative methods. And to effectively facilitate these modern educational practices, teachers must not only understand but also experience these methodologies firsthand.

The transition from traditional to modern teaching methods involves both unlearning outdated practices and embracing new strategies. Educators need to adopt approaches that promote active engagement and critical thinking. This shift can be achieved through continuing professional development (CPD) programmes, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on experience with innovative teaching methods. Schools and educational institutions should support this transition by providing relevant training, resources, and platforms for collaboration among educators. Programmes like ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ offer interactive spaces for teachers to collaborate, share insights, and inspire one another, unlocking their full potential. Schools can benefit from similar mentorship networks and collaborative platforms to support their teachers.

GenAI, your modern-day Guru

Speaking of teachers, it’s hard not to mention Generative AI, our everyday teacher. It emerges as the modern guru, revolutionising education by automating mundane tasks, thereby freeing teachers to focus on meaningful student interactions, enhancing the quality of engagement. Language teachers around the world appear to be particularly engaged with AI tools as is evident from a Cambridge study, done in collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire, which found that 71 percent of surveyed teachers were using GenAI tools weekly or monthly.

As GenAI takes on the role of personalising learning, teachers can go beyond being facilitators of knowledge and engage with students on developing critical thinking skills to navigate complex real-world challenges. It’s a future where the shift to Gen AI promises to create a more dynamic educational environment where technology and human guidance work in tandem to prepare students to be not just knowledgeable but be resilient and adaptable.

The Road Ahead

According to a 2023 report by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) less than 20% of teachers in India currently have access to CPD training. Addressing the need for teacher training requires strong policy and institutional support. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 acknowledges this need and emphasises high-quality teacher education and ongoing professional development. The introduction of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), as proposed by the NEP 2020, aims to prepare future educators by integrating content knowledge with pedagogy and practical experience.

The rise of online learning platforms further offers an opportunity to democratise access to quality training, overcoming geographical and financial barriers. Flexible CPD courses enable teachers to pursue professional development at their own pace.

Addressing the current gaps in training and making programmes more relevant and practical can enhance teacher quality, reduce attrition, and ensure more excellent stability in classrooms. Schools should establish clear standards for leadership and continuous improvement to support their educators effectively.

As we reflect, it is essential to recognise the pivotal role of teacher training in shaping a dynamic and equitable education system. Let’s learn from the guru-shishya model of the bygone era, where we blend the traditional practices of curiosity and critical thinking, with contemporary educational tools, to meet the evolving demands of modern education where Gen AI too will leave its footprints and inspire the next generation of learners.

(Author Arun Rajamani is Managing Director, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia. Views expressed are personal.)



