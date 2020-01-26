First International Association of Young Psychologists conference held in India

education

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:34 IST

Earlier this month, the First International Association of Young Psychologists’’ Conference was held in India. As per the press release issued by the varsity, it was inaugurated under the aegis of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), at O.P Jindal Global University.

Dr. Sanjeev P Sahni who has worked as a research scientist at several universities like University of Houston, Texas, University of Illinois, says “This is the first such conference to be held will focus on the advancement of knowledge and research in the field of Psychology and encourage young psychology professionals to cultivate a multi-disciplinary approach in behavioural sciences through innovation, scholarship and clinical care. What better that it being held in India?”

More than 1000 scholars, academics and psychologists participated in the first annual conference of the association held at OP Jindal University.

“I would like to congratulate the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) and in particular, Professor (Dr) Sanjeev P. Sahni for taking a leadership role in organising this conference on Emerging Trends in Behavioural Sciences under the aegis of the International Association of Young Psychologists (IAYP). The conference, which is the first such international initiative from JIBS will help establish the institutional framework for pursuing scholarship, research and advocacy,” said Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

Nearly 50 scholars presented their work on themes like Psycho-social Safety, Parental Role and Child Development, Understanding Identity, Psychological Distress: Coping with Difficult Times, Psychological Competencies among Diverse Professions, Developmental Trajectories of Adolescence etc.