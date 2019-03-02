Follow CBSE rules to conduct boards, education department tells schools

Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday asked all the schools in the city, designated as exam centres, to comply with directions and instructions issued by the Central Board of Central Education (CBSE).

The directions issued by CBSE include not opening the sealed question paper envelops before the prescribed time and downloading the CMTM-CS app on their registered mobile numbers--for “smooth” conduct of the board examination.

The move comes after CBSE’s wrote to the DoE on February 19 to take action against certain Delhi government schools for opening sealed question papers envelops before the prescribed time. Acknowledging the letter, the DoE had issued show-cause notices to the schools and initiated action against the centres’ superintendents.

In a circular issued to all heads of schools (HoS’), Marcel Ekka, additional director education (exam), said, “As per the information received from the CBSE, some schools are not following the board’s examination bye-laws and guidelines. It shows that the centre superintendents are not sensitive to the seriousness of the exams and the competent authority has taken it seriously.”

CBSE board examinations 2019 for classes 10 and 12 began on February 15. Last year, the CBSE had to re-conduct Class 12 Economics exam after the question paper was leaked.

In its circular, the DoE said, “ If any complaint about any school is received from CBSE stern action will be initiated against the centre superintendents as the responsibility of the safety of the question paper packets is on their shoulders. No packets of question paper will be opened before 9.45am on the day of the exam.”

The DoE also directed all the centre superintendents to download the CMTM-CS app on their registered mobile numbers. The app was recently launched by the central education board to keep a check on cases of cheating and paper leaks through three-step location enabled security process. “Provide information as required on the app for all examination conducted at their schools. ,” the DoE circular stated.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 02:02 IST