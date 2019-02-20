GATE 2019 answer key, question paper released at gate.iitm.ac.in, latest update of result, important dates here

GATE 2019 Answer Key: IIT Madras has released the answer keys and question papers for the 24 papers conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, on its official website. Candidates can check their answer keys and question paper set-wise at gate.iitm.ac.in.

The exams this year were conducted in computer-based- test mode from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning shift while the afternoon session was conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm..

IIT Madras has earlier released the response sheet of GATE 2019 exam on February 7, 2019 which can be used to match it with the official answer key to calculate the scores. However, the final scores will be available on the mark sheet.

GATE 2019 results will be released on March 15 while the score card will be available from March 20 at the official website of GOAPS.

GATE 2019: How to download answer key and question papers

Visit the official website at gate.iitm.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “View GATE 2019 Question Papers and Answer Keys’.

Click on the link for answer key given beside the relevant subject (stream of engineering).

A PDF will open. Download.

GATE 2019 direct link to check answer key and question papers

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:44 IST