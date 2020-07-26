GATE 2021: IIT Bombay to conduct exam from February 5, two new humanities subjects introduced, eligibility relaxed

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:05 IST

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has announced the date for GATE 2021. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam for postgraduate admissions will be conducted between February 5 and 14, 2021.

Considering the present Covid-19 pandemic situation, the dates for the GATE-2021 examination have been spread out over a longer duration as 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th February 2021.

One of the biggest changes introduced to the exam this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the GATE 2021 exam. The two subjects include environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences, making the total number of subjects to 27.

“Two new subjects are also being introduced starting this year, environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences. Candidates will also have the option of appearing for two subjects this year onwards,” said an official statement released by IIT-Bombay.

Moreover, the eligibility criteria has also been reduced from a minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to 10+2+3 this year. This means, students who are in their third year of their undergraduate programme can also apply for GATE 2021. This will provide them a year’s opportunity to improve their marks.

While lauding the new initiatives of the GATE-2021 committee, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, “I am particularly delighted at the creation of much needed new career opportunities for those in the Humanities and Social Sciences area as this may serve as one single standardized criterion for admission to various masters and doctoral programs in various IITs and other universities in India. Should any agency, for example, various PSUs want to hire candidates with Humanities background, this new exam paper in GATE will prove to be a great enabler!” the press release further read.

