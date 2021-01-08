e-paper
GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February, check full details here

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in

education Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download it by logging in using their enrolment number / email address and password.

Direct link to GATE 2021 admit card

IIT-Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 from February 6 to 14. The exam will be in computer based test mode. The duration of exam will be three hours. The question paper will have questions from two sections, i.e., General Aptitude (GA) and Candidate’s Selected Subject having a total of 65 questions. 10 questions will be from GA and 55 from selected subject carrying a total of 100 marks.The GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

GATE 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2021 official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2021 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2021 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2021

