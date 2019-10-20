e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Goa Chief Minister inaugurates state-level job fair

During the fair aimed to bring talent close to employment opportunities, CM Sawant said that “those who intend to have a job should think about their education, skill, interest and strive to secure particular job otherwise they won’t be able to get the job of their choice.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Panjim (Goa)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates state-level job fair.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates state-level job fair. (PTI)
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday inaugurated state-level job fair organized by the state government to bridge the gap between the job seekers and job providers.

During the fair aimed to bring talent close to employment opportunities, CM Sawant said that “those who intend to have a job should think about their education, skill, interest and strive to secure particular job otherwise they won’t be able to get the job of their choice. There arises a problem between mere education and skill education,” the press release read.

He also stressed on conducting an aptitude test and carrier guidance during 10th and 12th standards where the students will get proper guidance about seeking a job in future.

Sawant further advised the young people to prepare themselves to accept jobs in the private sector or avail the schemes of Government and emerge as a self employer.

He said that Goa stood third in the country in regards to IT innovation.

Adding to the sentiment of the state CM, Minister for Labour and Employment Jenifer Monserrate asked the youth in pursuit of government job not to give up and promised Government support to push them in the right direction.

“Employment for all Goan youth across all sectors and different pay scales is the need of the hour and we are steadfast to make this a reality,” she added.

Monserrate also said that the creation of jobs is the primary task ahead of Government.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 11:46 IST

tags
top news
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
US, India trade deal on ‘full speed’, agreement may be ‘struck soon’: Nirmala Sitharaman
US, India trade deal on ‘full speed’, agreement may be ‘struck soon’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
Countrywide strike on October 22 may affect operations: Oriental Bank
Countrywide strike on October 22 may affect operations: Oriental Bank
Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak troops in J&K
Two soldiers, civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak troops in J&K
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
Twitter slams SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter slams SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News