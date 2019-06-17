Government gives 3-month grant to 28 DU colleges

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday directed the state’s higher education body to release a three-month grant to the 28 Delhi government-funded colleges under the Delhi University that were earlier denied funds for failing to put in place governing bodies (GB).

The notice comes two days ahead of a planned protest by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) outside the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house over the harassment faced by teachers due to lack of funds which affect their salary payment.

“DU has repeatedly made attempts to stall the functioning of the 28 Delhi governmentfunded colleges. Even in the last tenure, multiple delays were caused to the formation of governing bodies of these 28 colleges,” the notice from Sisodia’s office read. “..DUTA has approached us regarding the hardships being faced by the teachers due to stopping of grants to these colleges. Since we do not want teachers to bear these hardships, the Directorate of Higher Education should release 3-month grant to these 28 colleges.”

The notice added that normal flow of funds shall be resumed as soon as governing bodies are formed.

A senior university official refused to comment on the matter saying he hadn’t seen the notice.

“The Delhi government has informed that it has agreed to give three months grant. Considering it as a positive gesture, the DUTA office bearers have decided to postpone the dharna at the CM’s residence,” DUTA President Rajib Ray said.

He added that the arrears of the seventh pay commission, resolution of new posts as per EWS requirements, sanction of new courses, grants for the partially-funded Delhi government colleges will be taken up with the Delhi government in the coming days.

In April, the government had ordered that no funds should be granted to the colleges that are partly or fully-funded by it on account of the varsity not forming new governing bodies (GB) in each college.

Across Delhi University colleges, the tenure of governing bodies, which take all decisions for smooth functioning of a college, including appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, expired on March 8 this year.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:08 IST