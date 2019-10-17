GSSSB Clerk, Office Assistant admit card 2019 released at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

education

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam exam to recruit clerks and office assistants. The GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant examination will be held on November 17.

Candidates can download their admit card by visiting Online Jobs Application System (OJAS), Gujarat.

How to download GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant admit card 2019:

1) Visit the official website of OJAS at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘GSSSB/201819/150 - Clerk & Office Assistant - Class- III’ in the Examination Call Letter section

3) Select Job and key in the required details like Confirmation Number and Birth Date in dd/mm/yyyy format

4) Click on print call letter

The exam be held at over 3,000 centres across the Gujarat. Over 10 lakh candidates, including those who passed Class 12 and graduates, had applied for 3,771 posts of class III non secretariat clerk and office assistant.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 17:43 IST