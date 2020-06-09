e-paper
Home / Education / Gujarat Board SSC Board Result 2020: GSEB class 10th results declared at gseb.org, get direct link

Gujarat Board SSC Board Result 2020: GSEB class 10th results declared at gseb.org, get direct link

GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, by logging in using the roll numbers.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 07:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 10 examination on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, by logging in using the roll numbers.

GSEB SSC Results 2020 out: Live updates

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the GSEB class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90%.

Here’s the direct link to check GSEB SSC results 2020

