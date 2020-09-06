e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Haryana agricultural university conducts entrance exams for PG courses, over 600 candidates appear

Haryana agricultural university conducts entrance exams for PG courses, over 600 candidates appear

The university is conducting the entrance examinations in four phases. The other dates when the rest of the phases have been scheduled are September 9, September 12 and September 16.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.(ANI file )
         

Over 600 candidates took the entrance examination for various postgraduate courses in Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar on Sunday.

However, 300 applicants were absent, university registrar BR Kamboj said.

The university is conducting the entrance examinations in four phases. The other dates when the rest of the phases have been scheduled are September 9, September 12 and September 16.  Kamboj said the examination for admission to postgraduate programmes is being conducted as per instructions issued by the central and state governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all examination centres were sanitised and special attention was taken regarding social distancing norms and the wearing of masks.  Besides this, the university administration provided water bottles and face masks to the candidates after sanitising their hands at the entrance of examination centre, he said in a statement.

The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Four examination centres have been set up to conduct these examinations keeping in view the number of students and the guidelines issued by central and state governments. Kamboj, along with University Vice-Chancellor Professor Samar Singh, visited the examination centres and took stock of all exam-related preparations.  Pending final year examinations of state government-aided colleges and universities in Haryana will also be conducted by the end of September.

The decision was taken recently at a meeting attended by vice-chancellors and controllers of examination of all government-run universities in the state.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In