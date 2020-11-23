e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Himachal schools, colleges shut till December 31; night curfew in 4 districts

Himachal schools, colleges shut till December 31; night curfew in 4 districts

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shimla
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

The decision to clamp the fresh curbs was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

All educational institutions had been closed till November 25. Now, they will remain shut till December 31.

tags
top news
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In