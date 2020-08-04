e-paper
Home / Education / HRD minister releases 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 6 to 8

HRD minister releases 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 6 to 8

The alternative calendar maps the themes with learning outcomes to facilitate the assessment of progress in the learning of children.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (Hindustan Times)
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (Hindustan Times)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 6 to 8. The alternative calendar maps the themes with learning outcomes to facilitate the assessment of progress in the learning of children.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, ‘Alternative Academic Calendar for upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) for four weeks was released earlier. I have launched the academic calendar for the next eight weeks today.”

The academic calendar contains week-wise plans consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

Students can check the NCERT alternative academic calendar for the upper primary stage by clicking here

