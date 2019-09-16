New Delhi -°C
Hyderabad college dress code: College orders girls to wear long kurta, students stage protest| Watch
The college management had passed a diktat that only long kurtas with sleeves were to be worn by students even as it banned sleeveless and other such dresses.education Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:54 IST
Hyderabad
Students of St. Francis College for Women staged a protest here on Monday against the dress code order imposed by the college.
The college management had passed a diktat that only long kurtas with sleeves were to be worn by students even as it banned sleeveless and other such dresses.
A large number of students and alumni joined in the protest against the implausible order.
A few scenes from this morning #Francis #College #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/tHgjaFHGr2— 🧚🏻♀️✨ (@InaayaMirza) September 16, 2019
First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:54 IST
