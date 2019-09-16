Hyderabad college dress code: College orders girls to wear long kurta, students stage protest| Watch

education

Sep 16, 2019

Students of St. Francis College for Women staged a protest here on Monday against the dress code order imposed by the college.

The college management had passed a diktat that only long kurtas with sleeves were to be worn by students even as it banned sleeveless and other such dresses.

A large number of students and alumni joined in the protest against the implausible order.

Sep 16, 2019