e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS Clerk admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download prelims call letter

IBPS Clerk admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download prelims call letter

IBPS clerk admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday released the admit card/ hall ticket for Clerk recruitment preliminary exam at ibps.in. Here’s direct link to download the call letter.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 released
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 released(IBPS)
         

IBPS clerk admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday released the admit card/ call letter for IBPS clerk recruitment preliminary exam. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS clerk call letter download link will be active till December 12. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket before the deadline.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13 and its result will be declared on December 31. Those who clear the prelims exam will be qualified for appearing in the IBPS Clerk main exam. The IBPS Clerk CRP-X recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies of clerk

Direct Link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims hall ticket 2020

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

Hindustantimes

How to download IBPS admit card:

1) Vist the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on link for download the call letter for CRP - CLERK -X - Preliminary Exam

3) Key in your registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

4) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

5) Your IBPS Clerk Prelims call letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In