IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scores 2018 released, here’s direct link to check

The scores of candidates for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Office Assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2018 were declared on Tuesday. The scores will be available for viewing until October 7.

IBPS declared the result office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2018 on September 14. The examination was held on August 19 and August 25.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 scores.

IBPS office assistant prelims scores 2018: How to check

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view scores of online preliminary exam for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your scores will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam have qualified for the main. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS released the scores of Officer Scale 1 Prelims examination last week.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 18:53 IST