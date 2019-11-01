IBPS RRB Scores for Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III exam 2019 to be released today at ibps.in

education

IBPS will release the scores Officer scale 2 (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale III single examination 2019 on Friday, November 1. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on the IBPS’s official website at ibps.in after they are released by the evening.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had declared the results of the IBPS Officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale III examination 2019 last Friday (October 25). The IBPS Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III single examinations were held in September.

Steps to check scores of IBPS Officer scale 2 (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale III examination 2019:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for scores of IBPS Officer scale 2 (GBO and Specialist) and Officer Scale III examination 2019 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format 5) Login to view your scores 6) Save it on your computer and take a printout.

IBPS will also release the scores of IBPS PO main exam 2019 today (November 1).

Note: Check IBPS’s official website regularly for latest news and updates

