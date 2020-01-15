e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS Specialist Officers prelims 2019 scores released at ibps.in

IBPS Specialist Officers prelims 2019 scores released at ibps.in

IBPS Specialist Officers prelims 2019 scores : IBPS has released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit Specialist Officers (SO)(CRP SPL-IX) in the participating banks.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Those who had appeared in IBPS SO exam 2019 can check their scores by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Those who had appeared in IBPS SO exam 2019 can check their scores by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
         

IBPS has released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit Specialist Officers (SO)(CRP SPL-IX) in the participating banks. The IBPS SO preliminary exam scores will be available for download until January 25.

Those who had appeared in IBPS SO exam 2019 can check their scores by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims 2019 scores.

How to check IBPS SO Prelims 2019 scores: 1) Go to official website of IBPS 2) Click on the link to view scores for Online preliminary exam for CRP Specialist Officers-IX 3) Enter your registration number and password in the login page that opens 4) Click on login and your scores will be displayed 5) Take a printout of your scores

The IBPS CRP SPL-IX recruitment is being conducted to recruit 1163 specialist officers. The posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I),Law Officer (Scale-I),HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

IBPS had on January 7 declared the result of Specialist Officers (SO) preliminary exam 2019. The online preliminary exam was held on December 28 and 29, 2019.

The online main examination for candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Preliminary examination will be conducted on January 25, 2020. The admit card for the IBPS SO main examination was also released on January 14.

