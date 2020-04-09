IGNOU extends application deadline for recruitment of registrar and other posts

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:49 IST

In cognizance of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of the application form for recruitment of Registrar (SED), Director (Computer Division), Dy Registrar and PRO.

For submission of the application (soft copy) the date has been extended to May 11, 2020, while for the submission of a hard copy of the application form, the last date has been extended to May 21, 2020.

Also Read: IGNOU to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email

Earlier, the last date for submission of online application form was April 10, while the last date of receipt of print copy of duly filled in application form along with the self-attested testimonials was April 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of Registrar (SED), Director (Computer Division), Dy. Registrar and PRO at IGNOU. Out of which, one vacancy is for Registrar (Student Evaluation Division), one for Director (Computer Division), one for Public Relation Officer (PRO) (under direct recruitment), and seven for Deputy Registrar (under direct recruitment).

Also Read: IGNOU term-end June 2020 exam assignments: Last date for submission extended

For more information regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to read the employment notification.