IIT Bhubaneswar pre-placement: CTC of 43 lakh per annum offered till now

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:37 IST

Amidst doubts over effective placements for engineering students during 2020-21 due to the pandemic situation, the first flush of pre-placement offers (PPOs) are being received by Bhubaneswar, IIT.

An official note issued by the institute said the placement season ahead is very encouraging as companies like Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs, GEP Solutions and others use this route more as it helps them to gauge candidates better over longer periods of time and in real work situations.

The companies make pre-placement offers based on performance of candidates who have interned with them.

The premier institute has seen a surge in PPOs this year with the offers received already equalling last years total offers and is sure to surpass, institute director R.V. Raja Kumar said.

Offers as high as Rs 43 LPA CTC (Lakh Per Annum, Cost to Company) have already been received, he said adding that majority of them are from core industries and are wide ranging, indicating a healthy trend.

PPOs indicate a positive placement scenario in spite of the pandemic situation which has affected global economy, he said.

Kumar said the IIT Bhubaneswar though new has found placements even better than some of the senior IITs and none of the offers were cancelled, which is a testimony for the standard of its education.

The placement season of the institute will begin on October 31, 2020 in online mode owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The shift of campus placements to the virtual mode will be the trend making it more safe and convenient and is sure to be promising despite the ecosystem facing economic crisis due to the pandemic, he added.