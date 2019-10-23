e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

IIT Bombay tops Quacquarelli Symonds India university rankings 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020 released. Six other IITs have also made it to the list of top 10 institutes.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:55 IST

Hindustan Times, Mumbai
IIT Bombay, Powai in Mumbai.
IIT Bombay, Powai in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020 released. Six other IITs have also made it to the list of top 10 institutes.

Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science has been ranked second followed by the IITs in Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee, and Guwahati. The University of Hyderabad (8) and the University of Delhi (7) are the only two central varsities among the top 10 institutes.

Last year, the University of Delhi was ranked 7 and the University of Hyderabad 8.

The QS has ranked the higher education institutions in India on the basis eight parameters of academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (20%), staff with PhD (10%), papers per faculty (10%), citation per paper (5%), international faculty (2.5%) and international students (2.5%). Calcutta University (CU) has secured the 11th spot in QS India Rankings 2020, topping among the state-run universities followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 05:53 IST

tags
top news
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
Malik may be Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Union territories
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
‘Disturbing’: Thousand gunshots rang, over 100 lives lost in Delhi this year
‘Disturbing’: Thousand gunshots rang, over 100 lives lost in Delhi this year
Army officer, 3 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir
Army officer, 3 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News