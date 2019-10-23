IIT Bombay tops Quacquarelli Symonds India university rankings 2020

education

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India University Rankings 2020 released. Six other IITs have also made it to the list of top 10 institutes.

Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science has been ranked second followed by the IITs in Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee, and Guwahati. The University of Hyderabad (8) and the University of Delhi (7) are the only two central varsities among the top 10 institutes.

Last year, the University of Delhi was ranked 7 and the University of Hyderabad 8.

The QS has ranked the higher education institutions in India on the basis eight parameters of academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (20%), staff with PhD (10%), papers per faculty (10%), citation per paper (5%), international faculty (2.5%) and international students (2.5%). Calcutta University (CU) has secured the 11th spot in QS India Rankings 2020, topping among the state-run universities followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12.

