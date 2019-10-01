IIT Guwahati, AICTE come together to implement PM’s Scholarship Scheme for J-K students

education

IIT Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AICTE for extending internships to students from Jammu and Kashmir. The objective of the MoU is to provide exposure to the youth from Jammu and Kashmir to advanced academic culture at the higher learning institutes. The move is aimed at implementing Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir Students.

The exchange of agreements was held at the IIT Council meeting between Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati and Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE in the presence of Union Minster for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre.

According to the MoU, IIT Guwahati will enrol 100 meritorious students from Jammu and Kashmir in batches of 25, for internship at IIT Guwahati from 1st May 2020 – 30th May 2020.

Reflecting on the benefits of the MoU, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati has always believed in empowering the world beyond its campus and own students. This exchange of agreement will channelise the energy of the talented youth from Jammu and Kashmir by providing them exposure to cutting edge laboratory. Apart from knowledge sharing and exchange, several co-curricular activities will also be organised for these meritorious students.”

The MoU includes academic, education and research collaboration where IIT Guwahati will design a detailed programme with popular science lectures from distinguished IIT Guwahati faculty as well as guest faculty from outside IIT Guwahati.

The internships will be primarily in the field of research and will be done under various Professors at the Institute. The Centre of Educational Technology will also demonstrate model experiments in Physics and Chemistry along with the respective Departments.

